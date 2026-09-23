Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Roseanne Barr Goes Nuclear on Michael Fishman for Saying Show Was Rightfully Canceled

Roseanne Barr to Michael Fishman Shut the F*** Up and Move On!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
092326 roseanne kal
FISHING FOR PROBLEMS
Video: Roseanne Barr Slams Former TV Son for Siding With ‘Roseanne’ Cancellation
Can't Be Censored

Roseanne Barr held absolutely nothing back when asked about her former TV son Michael Fishman ... unloading on him in a profanity-laced tirade.

Roseanne appeared on the "Can't Be Censored" podcast, where the host brought up Fishman's recent comments defending his stance on the 2018 "Roseanne" controversy.

Roseanne-shutterstock-1
Shutterstock

She calls him a "bigot," an "ignoramus," and a "little f***ing worm" ... telling him to "go and f*** yourself and stay f***ed till the day you die."

sub-roseanne-barr-michael-fishman-getty-1
Getty

And she wasn't done -- Roseanne says Fishman has "no f***ing idea" what she was talking about in the original controversy and blasts him for having "no geopolitical context whatsoever."

She also claims Fishman -- who played D.J. Conner -- only made it into the "Roseanne" reboot because she fought to keep him on the show, saying producers wanted to get rid of him.

sub-roseanne-barr-michael-fishman-alamy-1
Alamy

As TMZ previously reported ... Fishman said last month the "Roseanne" revival was "rightfully canceled" over Barr's infamous 2018 tweet about former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett ... while adding he still loves Roseanne and believes good people can make mistakes.

Roseanne clearly isn't interested in the love part ... telling Fishman, "Don't f***ing put my name in your f***ing mouth."

Related articles