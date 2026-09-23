Roseanne Barr Goes Nuclear on Michael Fishman for Saying Show Was Rightfully Canceled

Shut the F*** Up and Move On!!!

Play video content Video: Roseanne Barr Slams Former TV Son for Siding With ‘Roseanne’ Cancellation Can't Be Censored

Roseanne Barr held absolutely nothing back when asked about her former TV son Michael Fishman ... unloading on him in a profanity-laced tirade.

Roseanne appeared on the "Can't Be Censored" podcast, where the host brought up Fishman's recent comments defending his stance on the 2018 "Roseanne" controversy.

She calls him a "bigot," an "ignoramus," and a "little f***ing worm" ... telling him to "go and f*** yourself and stay f***ed till the day you die."

And she wasn't done -- Roseanne says Fishman has "no f***ing idea" what she was talking about in the original controversy and blasts him for having "no geopolitical context whatsoever."

She also claims Fishman -- who played D.J. Conner -- only made it into the "Roseanne" reboot because she fought to keep him on the show, saying producers wanted to get rid of him.

As TMZ previously reported ... Fishman said last month the "Roseanne" revival was "rightfully canceled" over Barr's infamous 2018 tweet about former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett ... while adding he still loves Roseanne and believes good people can make mistakes.