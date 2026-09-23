Kaia Gerber Comforted by Influencer Jake Shane After Brother Presley's Death

Kaia Gerber is being comforted by friends amid the tragic death of her brother, Presley Gerber ... and influencer Jake Shane is among those offering support.

Shane was photographed arriving at Kaia's Los Angeles home Tuesday evening, just days after Presley died.

George and Amal are close with Presley and Kaia's parents ... Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. George and Rande famously co-founded Casamigos tequila.

As TMZ previously reported, Presley's doctor had been prescribing him ketamine despite his known issues with the substance. Our sources told us Presley had opened up to close friends about his struggles with ketamine, and some of those friends were angry the doctor continued prescribing it.

It's unclear what drugs were in Presley's system when he died. His official cause of death has been deferred.

Presley was found unresponsive Sunday at a luxury rehab facility in Santa Monica, where he checked in hours before seeking help. He was pronounced dead at 9:45 AM.

The 911 call came in as a suspected overdose. Law enforcement told us no foul play is suspected, and police have interviewed people at the facility while investigating the source of the alleged drugs.

His family has asked for privacy as they mourn their loss.