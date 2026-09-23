Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

TMZ, NYP 'The Low Down' Today's Gripping Stories: Clavicular Rape Allegation Gets Worse

Today's Gripping Stories TMZ, NYP 'The Low Down' ... Shocking Clavicular Rape Allegations, Clooney w/ Gerbers, Hayden Surrounded By Pills

By TMZ Staff
Published

Clavicular's rape accuser says he cajoled her into taking shots of vodka -- which she claims were really more like full cups of booze -- when she was just 17 ... in a scandal that's getting worse by the day.

Check out the new YouTube collab between TMZ and the New York Post, "The Low Down," where we bring you stories that are gripping, outrageous, and sometimes scandalous.

george clooney cindy crawford sub. getty
Getty

George Clooney rushed to be with Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber after their son, Presley, died from what is suspected to be a drug overdose in a rehab facility.

Remembering Hayden Panettiere
Launch Gallery
Remembering Hayden Panettiere Launch Gallery
Getty

Plus, actress Hayden Panettiere was surrounded by pressed pills laced with fentanyl when she was found turning purple from her fatal OD.

We also dive into Justin Bieber's park performance, KJ Biermann's life after posting bond and much more.

Check out "The Low Down" on YouTube!

Related articles