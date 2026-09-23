Dolly Parton Only Wanted Longtime Wig and Makeup Artist at Her Side When She Died

Dolly Parton wasn't keeping 9-to-5 hours on her deathbed ... instead, she was closing up and refusing to allow most friends and family to see her -- except for one essential worker.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Dolly's dying wish was that no one could see her on her deathbed because she didn't want anyone to remember her in her fragile, dying state.

However ... we're told there was one exception to the rule -- her longtime wig and makeup artist, Cheryl Riddle -- because Dolly wanted to be all dolled up after she passed.

Our sources say Dolly figured Cheryl would see her anyway when she passed because she'd eventually have to do the hair and makeup regardless -- so she was fine with her being by her side.

Looks like Cheryl knocked it out of the park, too ... because we're told Dolly had an open-casket service -- and she looked fantastic.

Another person who saw her shortly before she died ... her nephew -- and recently removed security head -- Bryan Seaver, who saw her the day before she passed. Others who tried to get in, like her siblings, were denied entry.

Play video content Video: Country Music Legend Dolly Parton Dead at 80

During Bryan's visit with Dolly, we're told Dolly reiterated to him that she wanted him to be the one to announce her passing ... so, during the final day of her life, Bryan wrote the speech and recorded his announcement at her studio.

As you know ... Dolly passed away last month after stepping away from the public eye amid a series of health issues.

Play video content Video: Dolly Parton Through The Years

We've since learned Dolly flew all the way out to Germany for an experimental cancer treatment program ... staying there for about a week before heading back to the USA. It's unclear what the treatment entailed.