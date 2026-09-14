Reba McEntire, Sally Field Pay Tribute to Dolly Parton During 2026 Emmys
Emmys 2026 Dolly Parton Honored with Touching Tribute
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Dolly Parton left a lasting impact on the world, which was honored during the 2026 Emmys on Monday.
Television Academy/N.A.T.A.S
Her "Steel Magnolias" costar, Sally Field, remembered Dolly during the broadcast with a heartfelt speech.
Reba McEntire takes the stage to perform “Appalachian Memories” as a tribute to Dolly Parton at the #Emmys pic.twitter.com/uPEaBWdGP9 @DEADLINE
Then, Reba McEntire took the stage to sing an emotional rendition of the late legend's song "Appalachian Memories," with a powerful vocal performance that would make Dolly proud.
Dolly tragically passed away last month following a private battle with cancer. She was 80 years old.
After her family announced her death, Hollywood flooded social media to mourn, remember and celebrate the the iconic artist.
Check out the video to see the Emmys honor Dolly.