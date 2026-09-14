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Reba McEntire, Sally Field Pay Tribute to Dolly Parton During 2026 Emmys

Emmys 2026 Dolly Parton Honored with Touching Tribute

By TMZ Staff
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Dolly Parton left a lasting impact on the world, which was honored during the 2026 Emmys on Monday.

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DOLLY FOREVER
Video: Sally Field Pays Tribute To Dolly Parton At Emmy's
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Her "Steel Magnolias" costar, Sally Field, remembered Dolly during the broadcast with a heartfelt speech.

Then, Reba McEntire took the stage to sing an emotional rendition of the late legend's song "Appalachian Memories," with a powerful vocal performance that would make Dolly proud.

Dolly tragically passed away last month following a private battle with cancer. She was 80 years old.

Celebs React to Dolly Parton’s Death
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Celebs React to Dolly Parton’s Death Launch Gallery

After her family announced her death, Hollywood flooded social media to mourn, remember and celebrate the the iconic artist.

Check out the video to see the Emmys honor Dolly.

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