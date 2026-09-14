Reba McEntire, Sally Field Pay Tribute to Dolly Parton During 2026 Emmys

Dolly Parton left a lasting impact on the world, which was honored during the 2026 Emmys on Monday.

Play video content Video: Sally Field Pays Tribute To Dolly Parton At Emmy's Television Academy/N.A.T.A.S

Her "Steel Magnolias" costar, Sally Field, remembered Dolly during the broadcast with a heartfelt speech.

Reba McEntire takes the stage to perform “Appalachian Memories” as a tribute to Dolly Parton at the #Emmys pic.twitter.com/uPEaBWdGP9 @DEADLINE

Then, Reba McEntire took the stage to sing an emotional rendition of the late legend's song "Appalachian Memories," with a powerful vocal performance that would make Dolly proud.

Dolly tragically passed away last month following a private battle with cancer. She was 80 years old.

After her family announced her death, Hollywood flooded social media to mourn, remember and celebrate the the iconic artist.