Dolly Parton's Social Media Sends Comforting Message From Beyond

A Little Light From the Other Side

Dolly Parton's social media accounts posted a little message from beyond Sunday morning ... sharing an uplifting lyric less than two weeks after the country legend's death.

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The post features a pink background with one of Dolly's signature butterflies and a line from her song "Light of a Clear Blue Morning" ... "I can see the light of a clear blue morning ... everything's gonna be alright, it's gonna be okay."

The caption was simply a butterfly emoji ... but the timing obviously hit fans hard, with the comments quickly filling up with people mourning Dolly and reacting to the posthumous message.

It's not clear who's currently running Dolly's social media accounts ... though the post certainly reads like a comforting note to fans still grieving her loss.

As we reported ... Dolly died August 25 at 80 following a brief battle with cancer. Her reps told TMZ she was surrounded by loved ones at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville when she passed.

Her death came as a sudden shock even to those closest to her, despite family and friends knowing she'd been dealing with health issues.