Dolly Parton's Nephew Fired From Security Role Amid Estate War

Dolly Parton's nephew, who announced her death, has been fired from his longtime role protecting the country legend's properties ... and the abrupt security shake-up is fueling an escalating war over her estate.

TMZ obtained a termination notice sent to Bryan Seaver -- Dolly's nephew and former head of security -- informing him that he and his security companies were immediately dismissed from every Dolly property.

Play video content Video: Country Music Legend Dolly Parton Dead at 80

Sources tell TMZ ... the notice landed Wednesday, just as replacement guards descended on Dolly's main home in Nashville. Her museum, downtown residence and warehouse were also taken over by the new security team.

Play video content Video: New Security Team Arrives At Dolly Parton Home Following Nephew Firing

Bryan and his team are now calling out Dolly's longtime manager Danny Nozell and Pinnacle Bank ... telling TMZ they are "dismayed by the unexpected and, so far, unexplained actions" taken since Dolly's death.

They say they've been comforted by the worldwide outpouring of love for Dolly -- not only for her music, but for the life she led and the message of love she embodied.

Still, they add, "We remain unshakably resolved to fulfill her final directive to protect her family, and we refuse to be intimidated by those whose actions we believe are being taken in bad faith and with the intent to profit from the life of someone who willingly gave so much."

The termination letter says the properties and Dolly's professional business interests are held by the DP Dean Trust. While Bryan has been stripped of his security duties, the document makes a point of saying his personal interest in the trust remains intact.