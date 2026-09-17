Dolly Parton Posthumously Accepts Award in Pre-Recorded Lifetime Achievement Speech

Play video content Video: Dolly Parton Posthumously Accepts Award

Dolly Parton made a shocking appearance at an awards show Wednesday night ... speaking to the audience weeks after her death.

In the video, the late singer showed off her iconic charm, telling the crowd, "Well, hey, it’s Dolly. I’m honored to be receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Americana Music Association.”

"It’s a great honor, truly, and just know that I will always love you," she added, referencing her iconic hit song.

Dolly died at 80 after a brief battle with cancer. TMZ previously reported the singer's death came as a shock and was unexpected to those close to her, even though her inner circle was aware of her health issues.