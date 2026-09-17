Florida Mom Admits to Having Sex With Her Son 'About 100 Times'

A Florida mom allegedly came clean to investigators about her years-long sexual relationship with her son ... telling them they're doing the dirty deed all the freaking time!

Here's the deal ... Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd -- a law enforcement officer who regularly makes headlines for spinning sordid stories from his day -- jumped on social media to break down the case of Christina Clemens and her son Shane, who he says were brought to cops' attention after Christina called cops and accused Shane of assaulting her.

Cops arrested Shane ... which prompted him to fight fire with fire -- telling cops if they thought the assault story was juicy, then they should know about all the times his mom banged him.

Sheriff Judd says his deputies asked Christina if the incest claim was true ... and she said yes -- before adding they'd done it "Only about 100 times." Interesting choice to use "only" there.

Play video content Video: Sheriff Briefs Media About Mom and Son Allegedly Having Sex Over 100 Times Polk County Sheriff's Office

BTW, Christina's got another man in her life ... she's actually married -- "happily," the husband apparently told cops. Sounds like she wasn't as happy as her hubby was.

There were red flags ... the husband allegedly said he was suspicious when mother and son would go into the main bedroom together and lock the door behind them. While not stated explicitly, Sheriff Judd implies Christina's husband isn't Shane's father.

According to the New York Post, Christina has been charged with incest, living in open adultery, and domestic battery. Shane has also been charged with incest and domestic battery.