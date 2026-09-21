Presley Gerber: Inside The Rehab Facility Where He Died

Presley Gerber was living at a rehab facility in Santa Monica before his death Sunday ... and TMZ has details of the recovery program offered at the facility.

The rehab website describes its Santa Monica operation as a "structured recovery residence," rather than a traditional hospital or detox center.

According to the company's website, the program is designed for people transitioning out of more intensive treatment and trying to rebuild their lives in a supervised, sober environment.

The program specifically works with people dealing with substance abuse issues, mental-health conditions, trauma, eating disorders, and co-occurring disorders.

Residents can participate in shared meals, social activities, and outings ... all with the goal of developing healthy relationships and accountability while living in a sober setting.

The program also promotes wellness and recreational activities including exercise, yoga, hiking, beach outings, and art workshops.

Tucked away on a quiet street in Santa Monica, the residence comes with some plush amenities -- including 24/7 on-site staff, chef-prepared meals, a stocked pantry, a gym, a movie theater, and outdoor and common areas.

As we previously reported, the Santa Monica Police Department tells us they responded to a suspected overdose call at about 9:35 AM Sunday and found an unresponsive man. Presley was pronounced dead at the scene about 10 minutes later. He'd checked into the facility the night before.