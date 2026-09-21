Carrot Top's Alleged Extortionist Speaks Out About Alleged Sexually Explicit Tape

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Brian Evans -- the man accused of allegedly trying to extort money from Carrot Top before the comedian's shocking suicide attempt -- says the public has the wrong idea about their legal case ... claiming there are more gray areas than the media coverage would lead one to believe.

Evans posted a video to YouTube responding to common reporting on the case ... blaming a judge for branding him "vexatious" ... he says he was just following the judge's orders.

He says, "It's not as black and white as people try to make it" ... before issuing a challenge ... claiming he'll do any live interview at any time to clarify what's really going on.

Evans says the email he sent to Carrot Top's lawyers -- which the comedian's legal reps claim is an obvious extortion attempt -- was never meant as a threat ... even though they're painting it that way.

He says he could've released the alleged explicit tape of Carrot Top at any time ... and he never did -- which he says obviously proves he never intended to use it.

According to legal documents ... Evans allegedly sent an email to Carrot Top's lawyers which reads, "Given the existing posture of the case and the coverage already in print, I expect the press will report the motion and will use its own imagination about what the USB is... That is a foreseeable fact about third-party reporting of a public docket. It is not a threat."

In response, Carrot Top's legal team wrote ... "This is not settlement communication. On its face it is a malicious threat to expose Thompson to disgrace, and to expose a secret affecting him, with intent thereby to extort money under the guise of litigation conduct."

Evans denied all wrongdoing in a statement to us shortly after we obtained this filing ... insisting Carrot Top's suicide attempt isn't his fault -- and he's glad the famous prop comic is improving.

Carrot Top is now awake and breathing on his own ... and his rep says heartfelt messages from fans are helping a great deal.