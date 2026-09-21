Taylor Frankie Paul Says She Quit 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives'

Taylor Frankie Paul is apparently moving on from the show that made her famous ... claiming she's stepping away from "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives."

TFP jumped on Instagram on Monday to share a few selfies and the 'SLOMW' announcement in a long caption ... which touched on her recent public struggles.

Taylor wrote, "My gratitude goes to all the networks that supported me throughout this and gave me the chance to return. However I don’t desire to move forward like this. I originally was willing to be removed to let them all continue on with less stress and I’m back to that point."

She says some of the ladies on the show know what she's been through recently ... and yet she feels they're still piling on her while she's dealing with the "ongoing abuse through the system" over the last 8 months or so.

The other stars have been going after her and laughing about her kids, Taylor claims ... adding they acted in a two-faced manner by trying to get her to go to show producers to win more cash for herself so they could also negotiate raises. She says she's never followed through with those alleged requests -- and she's certainly "grateful" she didn't.

Despite her issues, Taylor insists she always treated the production and crew with respect ... and people involved with those areas of the show, not her co-stars, are actually the ones who have been reaching out

Ultimately, Taylor states it's a "pleasure" to remove herself from the show so it can continue ... "because I’ve almost convinced myself I’m deserving of all this pain and to a certain degree absolutely this is consequences of my actions."

She finishes off her message by writing she's "relieved to be out."

Taylor has been a popular member of the cast since the show's beginning ... though video of her throwing a barstool at her ex, Dakota Mortensen, which we published earlier this year, seriously damaged her career.

Play video content Video: Taylor Frankie Paul Attacks Dakota Mortensen in 2023; Child Was Struck TMZ.com

Most recently, we learned Taylor has allegedly failed multiple drug tests ... which has further complicated her custody issues with her exes.

We've reached out to Hulu ... so far, no word back.