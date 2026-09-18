Taylor Frankie Paul Called a 'Bitch' By 'Mormon Wives’ Miranda After She Flirts With Her Ex

After Hitting On Her Ex

'Mormon Wives' star Miranda Hope didn’t hold back her feelings after Taylor Frankie Paul left a flirty comment on a TikTok video featuring her ex-husband Chase McWhorter.

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A woman named Emma Ellis posted a TikTok where Chase tries to kiss her on the cheek. Taylor commented under the post an sticker reading, "I'm kind of jealous."

Miranda quickly replied to the post with her own sticker of a man holding a sign reading, "Bitch, you on some weird s***."

Miranda and Taylor have not been super close friends … and Miranda even spoke about their friendship being in a “gray area."

As TMZ first reported, Taylor is also dealing with court battles with her exes, Tate Paul and Dakota Mortensen.