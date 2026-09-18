Taylor Frankie Paul's Mom Calls 'SLOMW' Bath Scene 'Disgusting'

Taylor Frankie Paul may want to switch to showers ... because her mom says a 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' scene showing TFP taking a bath is downright gross.

Liann May vented her frustrations with Season 5 of the hit reality show in a TikTok video ... saying this was the worst season so far ... and TFP's scenes felt like watching another person.

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She specifically mentions the viral bathtub scene ... when TFP shoves her mouth under the faucet and laps up a few mouthfuls of New York City bath water while taking a bubble bath with her mustachioed ex, Ben Lambert.

Liann calls it "disgusting" ... and not just because that water ain't purified.

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TFP's mom says ... "Just having him there and you getting validation from these men. I know that you're hurting, but it just wasn't right, and so I hope that you can continue to progress like you've been, and I hope that you are a completely different person on season 6 if you decide that you want to do that."

Liann also decried the way TFP talked to "D-Bag" -- presumably referring to Dakota Mortensen ... saying she hopes their children never see them speak to each other like that.