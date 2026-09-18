'Barely Breathing' Singer Duncan Sheik Dead at 56

Duncan Sheik -- a singer-songwriter whose debut hit "Barely Breathing" made him a household name -- has died ... according to a post on his social media.

The post went up just a few minutes ago ... featuring a smiling Duncan holding his guitar. The first line of the caption announced his passing, which happened on Thursday.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The caption reads, in part, "The world has a lost (sic) a singular talent, and deeply influential voice in music and theater," adding, "Duncan’s artistry touched many and leaves an indelible mark on the cultural landscape."

The post notes Duncan was a father, husband, brother and friend ... and he will be remembered personally for his incredible wit, intelligence and "depth of spirit" he brought to those around him. A cause of death was not identified in the post.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter had been receiving care in the intensive care unit of a New York City hospital earlier this week.

Duncan broke onto the music scene in 1996 with his self-titled debut album. The album went gold in the United States ... and "Barely Breathing" -- the breezy pop-rock single on the album -- netted him a Grammy nomination.

He released a few follow-ups in the next few years -- though none of them achieved as much success as his debut -- all while collaborating with Steven Sater on the Broadway rock musical "Spring Awakening."

The hit show -- which took 8 years to write -- won Duncan two Tony Awards ... Best Orchestrations and Best Original Score. It also won a Grammy for Best Musical Show Album ... and helped launch the careers of "Glee" stars Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff. His new show -- "Memoirs of an Amorous Gentleman" -- is set to begin previews next week.

Duncan was 56.