'Barely Breathing' Singer Duncan Sheik Hospitalized in New York

"Barely Breathing" singer Duncan Sheik has been hospitalized in New York ... TMZ has learned.

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Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter is currently receiving care at a New York City hospital.

It's currently unclear what led to his hospitalization, and details about his condition remain unknown.

Sheik rose to fame with his 1996 debut single, "Barely Breathing," which earned him a Grammy Award nomination for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance. He is also known for his work as a composer and actor.