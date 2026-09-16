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5-Year-Old Arizona Boy Dies in Blistering Hot Car on 106-Degree Day

5-Year-Old Arizona Boy Dies in Car During Brutal Heat

By TMZ Staff
Published
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A 5-year-old Arizona boy died after being left inside a scorching hot car for hours while his family hosted a huge gathering ... and now his parents are facing serious charges.

Theo Sabo was found unresponsive Sunday afternoon inside a vehicle outside his family's Peoria home ... where temperatures climbed to around 106 degrees.

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Police say the family had returned home from another child's baptism around 1 PM and was hosting a party with dozens of friends and relatives ... but Theo apparently never made it inside.

More than two-and-a-half hours later, the family realized he was missing and found him in the vehicle. Relatives performed CPR before first responders rushed him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

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Theo's parents, Mihail Sabo and Anca Sabo, were arrested and charged with negligent homicide and child abuse -- they have four other children aged 18, 15, 14, and 9.

Here's where things get even messier ... Mihail allegedly told investigators he had asked the couple's 14-year-old son to get Theo out of the car ... but the teen told authorities he did not remember being asked to do that.

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The family's attorney is calling Theo's death a heartbreaking accident, arguing there was a tragic miscommunication and the parents should not be treated like criminals.

Both parents were each held on a $150,000 bond and barred from contacting each other ... though they can have supervised visits with their other children.

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