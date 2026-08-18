Mother Drowns After Saving 7-Year-Old Son From Illinois River

An Illinois mother saved her 7-year-old son from a river ... but lost her own life moments after getting him to safety.

Angelina Khalimendik was fishing with her three children Sunday evening at Independence Grove Forest Preserve when her youngest son got swept into the Des Plaines River.

Officials say Angelina jumped into the water and managed to help her son reach another family member ... but she then went underwater herself.

A relative and nearby bystanders pulled Angelina from the river and attempted CPR before paramedics rushed her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The coroner said her death was "consistent with drowning."

Police say recent storms made the river deeper and rougher than usual ... with fallen trees, branches, rocks and other debris hidden beneath the surface. Investigators believe the drowning was a tragic accident.

Angelina's husband told CBS Chicago he was out of town for work when she took the kids fishing. She leaves behind an 11-year-old daughter and two sons, including a 9-year-old.

Angelina was just 31.