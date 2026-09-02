Saylor Hayes' Parents Were Charged Before with Child-Neglect

Saylor Hayes' parents apparently didn't have perfect parenting records even before her shocking death ... because they were allegedly the subjects of previous child-neglect cases.

In the 2023 case, John Hayes was charged with two counts of child abuse or neglect, demonstrating a reckless disregard for human life after two minor children -- identified as J.H. and S.H. -- tested positive for drugs.

J.H. reportedly tested positive for methadone and methamphetamine, while S.H. tested positive for just methadone. While not identified by name, S.H. has the same initials -- and was roughly the same age -- as Saylor would've been in 2023.

John Hayes also tested positive for methadone... while Geordyn tested positive for methadone and methamphetamine. Investigators claim John and Geordyn told them they did not know how their kids came into contact with the drugs.

According to the report, John entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors, which involved 2 years of probation. The charges were dismissed in February.

A few days after the dismissal, FITNews reports that Geordyn was arrested after cops got a call from a local man attempting to locate his wife.

This man allegedly told authorities she had “relapsed on meth” and might be stranded after her vehicle broke down. Cops found Geordyn in a vehicle that had run out of gas in close-to-freezing temps.

Officers claim they observed signs that Geordyn was on drugs. She was arrested and charged with felony child abuse ... though that charge was reportedly dropped to misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The case was continued under a deferred disposition, which basically means they put it on pause while Geordyn fulfilled other requirements.

Of course, these newest charges Saylor's parents are facing could be the most serious ... because they've both been charged with unlawfully placing a child at risk of or causing harm or willfully abandoning the child after she was found dead in South Carolina.

As you know ... a spokesperson for the Georgetown Sheriff's Office told us they brought charges against the Hayes family because the pair claimed Saylor -- who was non-verbal and autistic -- was wearing a locator bracelet, even though they allegedly knew she wasn't.

They also allegedly tried to direct searchers away from the river where Saylor was eventually found dead.