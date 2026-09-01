5-Year-Old Saylor Hayes Found Dead in South Carolina After Intense Police Search

A massive search for a 5-year-old girl in South Carolina ended in tragedy Monday when police said her body was found floating in a river.

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office announced that the remains of Saylor Hayes were discovered Monday morning in the Waccamaw River near where the girl's family rented a home in Hagley Estates on Pawleys Island, SC.

The sheriff said hundreds of people were involved in the intense search over a two-day period. Sheriff deputies, K9 units, police boats, and divers were among those who participated in the effort.

A rep for the sheriff tells TMZ .... Saylor strayed from the rental home Sunday -- and her parents called police around 11:30 AM to report her missing. The rep said agents from the Department of Natural Resources were searching for Saylor in a boat when they saw her corpse floating on the water's surface.

The rep also tells us the investigation is ongoing and police have not ruled out any person or any scenario as to how Saylor died.