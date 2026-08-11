Ohio Mom, Two Partners Charged With Murder After 7-Year-Old Son Found Dead in Closet

An Ohio mother and her two partners are facing murder charges after her 7-year-old son was found dead and duct-taped inside a closet ... with authorities alleging the boy endured horrific abuse before his death.

Police found William Evans-Ellis Thursday inside a Cincinnati home shared by his mom, Kaitlin Evans, and her partners, Nessa Keaney, and Kirby Rankin.

Hamilton County officials say William died from blunt force trauma to the head and had injuries across much of his body. Investigators allege he was beaten, burned, and subjected to water torture.

The county coroner said she personally opened the closet where William was found and froze at the sight.

Evans, Keaney and Rankin were arrested and charged with murder and child endangerment. Evans' attorney says the defense believes another person charged in the case caused William's death.