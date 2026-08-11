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L.A. Car Chase: Police Arrest Suspect Going 100 MPH on Los Angeles Freeway

High-Speed L.A. Car Chase Suspect Surrenders

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
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GIVING UP
Video: 100 MPH Car Chase Suspect in Los Angeles Surrenders
Fox 11 Los Angeles

UPDATE

3:51 PM PT -- The suspect surrendered to authorities. The driver, appearing to be a woman, pulled over in Ontario, CA and was arrested, ending the pursuit ... according to Fox 11.

California Highway Patrol are chasing a suspect through Los Angeles ... you can stream the high-speed pursuit right here.

Earlier, authorities were chasing the car on the I-10 freeway in the East San Gabriel Valley area, where the vehicle was reportedly clocked going 100 MPH.

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Fox 11 Los Angeles

At one point during the pursuit, aerial footage showed the passenger door open as a person did a tuck-and-roll out of the moving car.

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Fox 11 Los Angeles

According to Fox 11, the driver is suspected of having a possible no-bail felony warrant in connection to a narcotics violation.

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Fox 11 Los Angeles

It's not clear what they were initially wanted for, but police reportedly believe the suspect might be armed.

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