L.A. Car Chase: Police Arrest Suspect Going 100 MPH on Los Angeles Freeway

Play video content Video: 100 MPH Car Chase Suspect in Los Angeles Surrenders Fox 11 Los Angeles

UPDATE

3:51 PM PT -- The suspect surrendered to authorities. The driver, appearing to be a woman, pulled over in Ontario, CA and was arrested, ending the pursuit ... according to Fox 11.

California Highway Patrol are chasing a suspect through Los Angeles ... you can stream the high-speed pursuit right here.

Earlier, authorities were chasing the car on the I-10 freeway in the East San Gabriel Valley area, where the vehicle was reportedly clocked going 100 MPH.

At one point during the pursuit, aerial footage showed the passenger door open as a person did a tuck-and-roll out of the moving car.

According to Fox 11, the driver is suspected of having a possible no-bail felony warrant in connection to a narcotics violation.