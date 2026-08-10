Kim Kardashian's Hidden Hills Mansion Burglarized, Suspect Under Arrest

Kim Kardashian had some real drama over the weekend ... a suspect allegedly burglarized the reality star's L.A. mansion and took her staffer's car for a joyride before getting arrested.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the 27-year-old man showed up at Kim's Hidden Hills estate while it's under renovation and forced his way inside through a door on Sunday afternoon. We're told Kim and her kids are not living there while the place is under renovation.

Our sources say a security guard saw the man taking items from Kim's house and loading them into a vehicle. We're told the man also jumped behind the wheel of a car belonging to Kim's staffer and took it for a spin around the neighborhood.

Our sources say the security guard saw the burglary in progress and called the sheriff's office to report it. We're told sheriff deputies surrounded Kim's home and eventually took the man into custody without further incident.

Police say nobody was injured and no weapons were found on the suspect, who was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Sources close to Kim say she and her kids are not currently living at the property while it's being renovated. We're told she and her children have been living in a rental for the past few months.