'Love & Hip Hop' Sidney Starr Asks Judge To Free Her From Jail After Sodomy Arrest

Let Me Out of Jail After Sodomy Arrest

Reality star Sidney Starr is tired of sitting behind bars ... so she's begging for the court to let her out on bond ASAP ... TMZ has learned.

Sidney filed docs claiming she's remained in custody in Georgia on sodomy and other charges since her August 2 arrest.

The 'Love & Hip Hop' star said there is no evidence she is a flight risk, nor does she have a criminal history. She says she's lived in Chicago her entire life and works in the "television industry."

Sidney asked the judge to set a reasonable bond due to her being "indigent" … claiming she cannot afford more than a "nominal bond."

As TMZ first reported, Sidney was arrested on charges of sodomy and child molestation following an alleged incident at an Embassy Suites hotel in Hapeville.

Police say Sidney met a male in the hotel lobby, and the two went back to her hotel room, where she allegedly performed oral sex.

Cops met with the boy and his parents after a hotel employee called cops.

Sidney told officers the male told her he was 18 ... but police say his parents told them their son was under 16.