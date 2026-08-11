Tiffany Haddish Pleads Guilty to Georgia DUI

UPDATE

2:30 PM PT -- Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Tiffany Haddish pleaded guilty to DUI as part of a plea deal and was sentenced to 12 months probation.

We're told she must periodically check in by phone, though probation officials will review that requirement after six months. She also has to complete a DUI course and 40 hours of community service, stay away from drugs and alcohol -- except medication prescribed to her -- and submit to testing.

Her driving privileges have also been suspended in Georgia.

Tiffany Haddish has pled guilty to her nearly 5-year-old DUI arrest in Georgia ... though she won't have to serve any jail time in the case.

The actress appeared in court virtually on Tuesday where she entered her guilty plea to DUI driving less safe, avoiding a trial in the case.

According to Fox 5 -- the local Atlanta affiliate -- Tiffany isn't headed back to jail ... but she will be on probation for one year.

Tiffany's driver's license in the state has been suspended ... and she must stay away from drugs and alcohol. She will be subject to testing and has to complete a DUI course as well.

The comedian's team recently tried to get this case tossed out completely ... claiming multiple delays in it had affected her career and personal life. A judge denied the petition.

We broke the story way back in the day ... Tiffany was arrested for DUI back in January 2022 -- after she allegedly fell asleep at the wheel.

The following year, Tiffany was arrested and charged with DUI in Beverly Hills -- though she pled to a reckless driving charge in the case just months later.