Suspected Tesla Thief Who Drove on Boardwalk and Hit Woman Chased Down In Wild Video

A man who allegedly stole a Tesla and hit a woman while driving on the Pacific Beach boardwalk was chased down by bystanders ... and his capture is on video.

Footage -- filmed on a bystander's glasses -- shows a man get out of the Tesla and take off running ... but the guy recording books it after him.

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The photog and a few others chase the man to a parking lot, where they pin him to the ground and keep him there until the cops arrive.

According to NBC 7 San Diego, cops responded to a call that the Tesla had been stolen and the owner was tracking it.

The cops chased the Tesla, which drove onto the boardwalk, hitting a 25-year-old woman.

She was taken to the hospital with critical injuries ... including 2 fractured ribs, 2 fractured vertebrae, and a laceration on her abdomen that needed stitches. You don't see the collision in the video.