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Rampage Jackson Chases His Cameraman During Wild Live Stream Fight

Rampage Jackson Wild Back and Forth With Kick Cameraman Fighter Chases Man

By TMZ Staff
Published
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RAMPAGE RAGE
Video: Rampage Jackson Throws Down With Cameraman in Heated Livestream
Kick/Rampagejackson, Deenthegreat

Former UFC star Rampage Jackson almost opened up a can of whoop ass on his cameraman, chasing after the shutterbug and then firing him after the two got into a heated argument that was captured on a live stream.

Check out the intense moment, captured on both Rampage and DeenTheGreat's streams ... which starts off with Rampage and the cameraman -- who is offscreen -- having a back-and-forth about who talks more crap about each other's "people."

At one point, Rampage asks the cameraman for an example of how he talks crap -- but the photog doesn't care to get into it and tries to cut the convo short.

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Kick/Deenthegreat, Rampage Jackson

Yet, Rampage doesn't let him off that easy ... mentioning that he got the photog's friend a job. But the photog replies, "You didn't give s*** a job," claiming Rampage never wanted to give his pal work.

Tempers then flared big time after the camera dude called Rampage's live stream guests "f***ing whores," prompting Rampage to dash after the photog.

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Kick/Deenthegreat, Rampage Jackson

While he was doing so, Rampage yelled that the photog was fired, along with many other unpleasantries. Luckily for the cameraman, he's a pretty fast runner ... or else he would have likely ended up in the hospital with his face bashed in!

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