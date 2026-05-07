Rampage Jackson's Son Raja Strikes Plea Deal In Brutal Wrestling Attack
Raja Jackson Rampage's Son Strikes Plea Deal ... In Brutal Wrestling Attack
Raja Jackson struck a sweet plea deal in his wrestling ring beatdown of Syko Stu ... with the son of MMA legend Rampage Jackson avoiding a lengthy sentence behind bars.
Jackson, 26, pled "no contest" to one count of battery with serious bodily injury, a felony, according to the L.A. County D.A.'s office, and will be officially sentenced in June.
It is expected that Raja will spend 90 days in a cell before going on probation for two years. He'll also be ordered to pay nearly $82K in restitution.
Jackson was facing up to 7.5 years in prison for the violent August 2025 incident in Los Angeles ... where the MMA fighter slammed Stu, knocking him unconscious, before pummeling him with brutal ground and pound shots, before fellow wrestlers stepped in and stopped the attack.
Stu was hit upwards of 20 times, sending him to the hospital with head and facial injuries, including a broken jaw.
Raja wasn't arrested the night of the event, but was ultimately taken into custody nearly a month later, when he was arrested at his Orange County (CA) home.
While Raja hasn't spoken out about the incident or why he beat Stu to a pulp, it was likely payback for something that happened just hours before the wrestling show.
Stu, in character, approached Jackson and struck him square in the head with a beer can ... sending Raja away seething mad.
In the ring, RJ got his payback -- his receipt, in wrestling lingo -- but clearly took things way too far, badly injuring his fellow wrestler.
The N.Y. Post first broke the news.