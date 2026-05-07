Rampage Jackson's Son Raja Strikes Plea Deal In Brutal Wrestling Attack

Raja Jackson struck a sweet plea deal in his wrestling ring beatdown of Syko Stu ... with the son of MMA legend Rampage Jackson avoiding a lengthy sentence behind bars.

Jackson, 26, pled "no contest" to one count of battery with serious bodily injury, a felony, according to the L.A. County D.A.'s office, and will be officially sentenced in June.

It is expected that Raja will spend 90 days in a cell before going on probation for two years. He'll also be ordered to pay nearly $82K in restitution.

Play video content Video: Raja Jackson Brutally Beats Up Wrestler Syko Stu in the Ring Kick/Rajaplus

Jackson was facing up to 7.5 years in prison for the violent August 2025 incident in Los Angeles ... where the MMA fighter slammed Stu, knocking him unconscious, before pummeling him with brutal ground and pound shots, before fellow wrestlers stepped in and stopped the attack.

Stu was hit upwards of 20 times, sending him to the hospital with head and facial injuries, including a broken jaw.

Raja wasn't arrested the night of the event, but was ultimately taken into custody nearly a month later, when he was arrested at his Orange County (CA) home.

Play video content Video: Raja Jackson Arrested, Led Out Of Apartment TMZSports.com

While Raja hasn't spoken out about the incident or why he beat Stu to a pulp, it was likely payback for something that happened just hours before the wrestling show.

Stu, in character, approached Jackson and struck him square in the head with a beer can ... sending Raja away seething mad.

Play video content Video: Syko Stu Breaks Glass Over Raja Jackson's Head Before Ring Attack Kick/Rajaplus

In the ring, RJ got his payback -- his receipt, in wrestling lingo -- but clearly took things way too far, badly injuring his fellow wrestler.