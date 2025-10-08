Raja Jackson Charged With Felony Battery Over Syko Stu Attack

Raja Jackson has been hit with multiple criminal charges -- including one felony -- over his violent attack on Syko Stu earlier this summer.

Court records TMZ Sports has obtained show Quinton "Rampage" Jackson's son was formally charged in Los Angeles County on Tuesday with one felony count of battery with serious bodily injury and one misdemeanor count of battery on a person.

He's due in court for arraignment later this week.

The charges stem from Aug. 23, when Raja got into the ring at a Knokx Pro Wrestling event and beat the hell out of Syko Stu -- real name Stuart Smith.

Jackson -- who had gotten into an altercation with the wrestler just prior to the event -- knocked Stu unconscious, before he unleashed a flurry of punches on his face.

Stu was hospitalized for several days over injuries he sustained during the incident.

Raja was not immediately taken into custody ... though on Sept. 18, police served a warrant at his Orange County home and arrested him.

"I think that he should do a little time, do a little community service." @Rampage4Real believes his son needs jail time to reflect on his actions. pic.twitter.com/OHtpsWw2U4 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 3, 2025 @arielhelwani