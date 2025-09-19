Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Rampage Jackson Says Raja 'Doing OK' After Arrest, 'He F***ed Up'

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
LEARNED HIS LESSON
Quinton "Rampage" Jackson said his son was back home and "doing OK" hours after he was booked for felony battery on Thursday ... telling his buddies he's well aware of the fact Raja "f***ed up."

Rampage went live on Kick following the 25-year-old's arrest ... and at one point, he opened up on the aftermath of the Knokx Pro Wrestling scandal that left Syko Stu (aka Stuart Smith) hospitalized.

TAKING THINGS WAY TOO FAR
"I'm doing OK, I'm holding up well," Rampage said ... adding he understands the situation is no longer under his control.

"He f***ed up, he f***ed up. He gotta learn his lesson."

WALKED OUT IN CUFFS
"It is what it is, all I can do is be a dad," Rampage continued. "He don't listen to me, at the end of the day, he can't say I didn't do what I was supposed to do as a dad."

TMZ Sports broke the story -- Raja was arrested in Huntington Beach early Thursday morning in connection with his brutal beatdown last month ... and we obtained video of Raja being escorted out of his apartment in handcuffs.

COPS STEP IN
He was held on $50,000 bond before getting out hours later.

Rampage hasn't shied away from sharing his opinion on the matter ... admitting he feels Raja needed to serve some time for his actions.

