Raja Jackson Escorted Out Of Apartment In Handcuffs, Arrest Video Shows

Play video content TMZSports.com

TMZ Sports has obtained video from the moments after Raja Jackson was arrested on a felony charge of battery with serious bodily injury ... and in the footage, you can see Quinton "Rampage" Jackson's son was not pleased to be in 'cuffs.

We're told the arrest took place at around 9 AM on Thursday at an apartment complex in Huntington Beach, CA ... after officers executed an arrest warrant.

Raja can be seen in the clip being escorted away from a residence by two police officers. Wearing a jacket and pants, he seemed ticked, and at one point, he appeared to question why a bystander was recording the situation.

Cops told us on Friday morning Raja was ultimately transported roughly 50 miles north and booked at a jail in Pacoima.

Raja was held for several hours on $50,000 bail ... but a jail official tells us he bonded out at some point overnight.

The arrest, of course, stems from that violent run-in he had with Syko Stu at a Knokx Pro Wrestling event in L.A. on Aug. 23.

Play video content Kick/Rajaplus

Raja and the wrestler got into a pre-show confrontation, and when it came time for Rampage's son to get his revenge in the ring, Raja took things too far.

He slammed Stu -- real name Stuart Smith -- to the mat, and then pummeled him with punches while he was unconscious.

"I think that he should do a little time, do a little community service." @Rampage4Real believes his son needs jail time to reflect on his actions. pic.twitter.com/OHtpsWw2U4 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 3, 2025 @arielhelwani