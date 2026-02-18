Rampage Jackson Says Son Raja Wants To Stream Again After Violent Syko Stu Incident

Play video content

Raja Jackson has been largely radio silent since he was charged with felony battery following his attack on wrestler Syko Stu in August ... but that could be changing soon, 'cause his MMA legend dad says his son "wants to" get back to streaming ASAP.

The former UFC Light Heavyweight champion was on Neon's stream Tuesday night when he shared the news, saying his son "wants to come back."

Play video content Kick/Rajaplus

Rampage didn't set a timetable for when it could happen, but he did float an idea ... he, Raja, and Neon could link up at a later date for a stream.

Whenever the time does come for Raja to return ... he will have to find a new platform to stream on -- as Kick banned him after the violent, viral incident with Stu.

Raja is still dealing with the consequences of his actions, with the 25-year-old facing one felony count of battery with great bodily injury and one misdemeanor count of battery on a person.

TMZ Sports obtained video of the moment Jackson was placed under arrest by police at an apartment complex in Huntington Beach, CA, ... and he was clearly not happy to be in cuffs.

Play video content TMZSports.com

The case is still open and active, and Jackson has a court hearing scheduled for next month.

As for Stu ... Douglas Mao, a friend of the wrestler, told us he doesn't think we'll ever see the U.S. army veteran in the ring again.