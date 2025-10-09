Raja Jackson Appears At L.A. Court, Declines To Comment On Charges

Play video content TMZSports.com

Raja Jackson entered a Los Angeles court on Thursday to face criminal charges related to his attack on Syko Stu ... and he made it clear on his way in, he's not ready to comment on the matter publicly.

TMZ Sports shot Quinton "Rampage" Jackson's son as he walked into the San Fernando Courthouse ... and despite being peppered with questions about his case, Raja remained mum.

Wearing a black shirt, black pants and black tie ... Raja stared ahead as he strolled into the building flanked by men who appeared to be his lawyers.

We broke the story, Raja was charged on Tuesday with one felony count of battery with great bodily injury and one misdemeanor count of battery on a person ... after he beat up Syko Stu during a wild incident at a Knokx Pro Wrestling event in August.

Prosecutors say he's facing up to seven years behind bars if convicted on the felony count, and up to six more months if convicted on the misdemeanor.

Raja is expected to issue a plea when he appears before the judge later Thursday.