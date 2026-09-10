'Cat in the Hat' Creeper Allegedly Followed Teenage Girl

"The Cat in the Hat" brings a lot of fun to children in Dr. Seuss' original book ... but apparently it's not so fun in real life when the cat starts chasing after you.

According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, a teenage girl was walking down a residential street in British Columbia around 9 PM on August 24 when a person dressed as the famous feline allegedly followed her down the block.

Cops say they have the suspect on video ... and they released an image of them dressed in the full Cat in the Hat 'fit ... including the iconic striped hat, the gloves, and the cat bodysuit.

Thankfully, the young lady made it home safely ... though Cpl. Devon Gerrits of the West Kelowna Royal Canadian Mounted Police made it clear this behavior is never funny -- regardless of whether it's supposed to be a joke.

Cops are asking anyone who may have doorbell footage in the area to contact them while they investigate.

Apparently, this Cat in the Hat character is far from the only person using the fun character for mischief. A.I.-generated clips of the cat are making the rounds online ... and, in them, threats are allegedly being made against specific schools and communities.

At least 10 juveniles have reportedly been arrested in connection with the not-so-funny trend.