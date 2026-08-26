'Chucky' Look-Alike Resisted Arrest and Cursed Out U.S. Marshals, Official Says

The "Chucky" mask-wearing freak busted by federal U.S. Marshals in Nevada didn't go down without a fight -- dropping f-bombs on law enforcement and resisting arrest, TMZ has learned.

A rep for the U.S. Marshals Service tells TMZ ... Zymire Hughes, the man law enforcement says donned a Chucky-style mask and terrorized people in Philadelphia, got mad when he was rounded up Tuesday night and mouthed off to the feds.

Zymire Hughes was wanted by @PhillyPolice for terrorizing citizens in Center City Phila. @USMS_Philly and the USMS Nevada Violent Offender Task Force arrested Hughes at 8pm in Las Vegas, Nevada. He is being held in the Clark County Detention Center waiting extradition back to PA. pic.twitter.com/eFfBG0o5Bh @USMS_Philly

We're told the alleged Chucky wannabe told Marshals, "F*** you, don't touch me, [I] ain't doin' s***!!!"

Our law enforcement sources say the Chuckster then resisted arrest, and Marshals had to take him to the ground.

One Marshal source tells TMZ ... "This chicken only scared people. Well, he didn't scare our folks."

Play video content Video: ‘Chucky’ Doppelgänger Sparks Panic in Philadelphia Philadelphia Police Station

We're also told the U.S. Marshals did not recover the now-infamous "Chucky" style mask Hughes wore during his alleged crime spree in Philly.

According to Philly PD ... Hughes donned the frightening mask while allegedly terrorizing people in Philly's Center City. Surveillance video allegedly showed Hughes with the mask on chasing after a jogger.

Hughes then allegedly hightailed it out of Philly after authorities identified him and launched a manhunt. He had a warrant out for his arrest, and law enforcement was searching for him in Las Vegas, where he has ties.

The Marshals spokesperson said they received information that Hughes was hiding out inside an apartment complex in southeast Vegas, and that's where they finally apprehended him.