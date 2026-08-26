Florida Man Arrested for Allegedly Pouring Meth into a Baby's Sippy Cup

A Florida man was arrested for allegedly pouring methamphetamine into a 1-year-old child's sippy cup ... and the child ingested the drugs, overdosed, and was taken to a hospital in critical condition ... law enforcement sources tell TMZ.

We're told the alleged incident went down in February, and doctors treated the child, who survived and was then placed in the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families.

46-year-old Mark Windham was arrested Saturday and charged with child neglect causing great bodily harm and possession of drug paraphernalia with residue ... the Nassau County Sheriff's Office announced.

NCSO previously announced that the child's parents and two other residents in the Callahan home where the alleged incident took place were arrested ... they were identified as Hayden Simmons, Damien Windham, Erica Foley, and Judith Addison

Those previously arrested pointed to Windham as the one who allegedly poured the drug into the sippy cup, and in February a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He's now booked into the Nassau County Jail & Detention Center on a bond exceeding $25,000 for the child neglect charge ... and $2,500 for the drug charge.

The sheriff's office also announced they learned neither the child's parents nor the other residents called 911 immediately after learning the child may have been exposed to the meth.

Instead, cops say the tot's mother took the kid to a nearby fire station, and the child was transported to a local hospital.