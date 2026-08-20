Ex-Florida Cop Confronted on Video Over Alleged 'Hot Chick' Database

A Florida detective had a pretty simple reminder for his fellow cops after one deputy allegedly used police databases to stalk a woman he met on a TV set ... "You see a hot chick, you don't look them up in a database."

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New footage obtained by 404 Media shows the investigation and arrest of former Monroe County Sheriff's deputy Lamar Eliseo Roman ... who allegedly tracked down an actress he met while working security on the Apple TV series "Bad Monkey."

In the video, the detective tells the woman Roman searched her name, photo, and vehicles ... then allegedly placed her license plate on a police "hot list" so he'd be alerted when she drove past a plate reader.

Moeller says officers have been warned "over and over again" not to look up women they find attractive.

The woman also told investigators Roman followed her on Instagram shortly after they met on the set of the Vince Vaughn TV show ... something she said caught her attention once he later appeared behind her on the road.

Dashcam video also shows Roman speeding after the woman and nearly causing a head-on collision before pulling her over.

During questioning, Roman denies knowing it was her at first ... and admits he didn’t have a legal reason for the stop, claiming he saw a "shiny thing" and was just teasing her.

As TMZ first reported, Roman ultimately avoided jail by entering a pretrial intervention program. He must stay out of trouble for two years, complete 100 hours of community service, continue therapy, and have no contact with the woman.