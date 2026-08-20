Cheating Husband Charged with Murdering Wife, Allegedly Tried Covering Up As Suicide

A Colorado man has been charged with murdering his wife after claiming she died by suicide when she was found dead in their bathroom.

Patrick Theodore Barnett was arrested by the Lakewood Police Department in Colorado days after his wife, Lindsey Barnett, was found dead in their bathtub with her throat slit, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

In addition to the first-degree murder charge, he was also charged with tampering with a deceased human body and tampering with physical evidence, the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced. All three charges are felonies.

According to the affidavit, Patrick called 911 and told dispatchers Lindsey had "cut herself and her throat."

He claimed he found her after spending the night in the basement because they had a fight the previous night. He also reportedly told police his wife was suffering from postpartum depression.

However, police say evidence from the scene did not match up to his story.

The affidavit says authorities found one side of their bed was covered in blood ... and there was a "dainty" bloody footprint -- seemingly from a woman -- between the bed and the bathroom. Plus, cops say a plant was knocked over, and some soil made its way into the bathroom.

Police also say there wasn't much blood in the bathroom, and blood patterns indicated Lindsey's body had been repositioned. Her body was also covered with bruises and what cops say appeared to be defensive wounds.

Plus, authorities say they discovered Patrick was having an affair with a woman he met online 3 months ago. She spoke to authorities after she called for a wellness check on him last week because he went radio silent, the affidavit says.

The woman was reportedly under the belief that Patrick and Lindsey were getting divorced, and she told police that Patrick told her Lindsey had been in a psychiatric unit because she attempted suicide the weekend before she was found dead.

Meanwhile, Lindsey's mother, Donna Ott, told police her daughter had previously suffered from depression but had no recent symptoms and never attempted suicide.

Patrick is being held without bond at the Jefferson County Jail and is due in court Thursday.