16-Year-Old Girl Charged With Assault After Tackling Middle School Football Player

A 16-year-old girl interrupted a middle school football game in Tennessee, dashing onto the field and tackling one of the players ... and she was arrested and charged with assault.

The insane incident was caught on video Tuesday night during a game between South Middle School and Cornersville Middle School in Winchester, TN.

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Check out the footage ... the girl storms the field from the stands, ramming into the football player and knocking both of them to the ground.

She wasn't done ... jumping right back up and shoving the player to the turf again after he got to his feet.

Referees quickly stopped the game, cleared the field, and emptied the stadium. Luckily, no one was injured ... but the police were called, and they arrested the girl, who was reportedly charged with assault and disorderly conduct.

Not only that, but the girl received a lifetime ban from all Franklin County School System properties, according to local outlet WSMV ... and she's also barred from attending all Cornersville home and away games for one year.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office later released the girl to her parents. As to why she busted out the hit stick, well, we may have an answer for you.

According to local reports, things got tense after South Middle School scored a touchdown, triggering a brief scuffle between two players from opposing teams. The girl then reportedly rushed the field and tackled the South Middle School player involved in the tussle.