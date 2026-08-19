Philadelphia 'Chucky' Look-Alike: Woman Says She Kicked Him in the Chest

The "Chucky" look-alike running around Philadelphia terrorizing citizens may want to retire the mask before he gets hurt ... because a local woman says she confronted him -- and it's clear he's not ready for the smoke.

Jameka -- a local woman who asked not to use her last name -- spoke to ABC7 in Philly earlier this week ... explaining she actually squared up to the creepy doll impersonator.

NOT TODAY: This woman refused to become a victim of a man wearing a "Chucky doll" mask who police say is terrorizing people in Philadelphia. She squared up and kicked him in the chest. "I was like OK, well, let's see if you can fight -- and he couldn't," she said, adding that he… pic.twitter.com/FZJjOdXEEV @ABC7

Jameka said she saw "Chucky" chasing someone down the street ... and she stepped up to draw him away from the other person.

Once he came over to her, Jameka said she decided to see if he could handle himself in a fight ... but claims he had no idea what he was doing -- looking uncertain as he raised his own fists.

Play video content Video: ‘Chucky’ Doppelgänger Sparks Panic in Philadelphia Philadelphia Police Station

Jameka delivered a swift kick to his chest, and Chucky scampered off ... certainly easier than taking down the killer doll in the horror flicks.

As we reported ... Philly's finest are still searching for the dude who has been terrorizing citizens -- and Philadelphia Police Capt. Jason Smith has promised the masked man will face charges including terroristic threats, harassment, simple assault, reckless endangerment and intimidation.

Cops have described the "Chucky" doppelganger as a thin, 5'8"-tall Black man between the ages of 16 and 20.