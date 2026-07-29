Jennifer Tilly Getting Replacement Chucky Doll After Empty Box Mix-Up

Play video content Video: Jennnifer Tilly Instagram / @jennifertilly

Jennifer Tilly's $175 Comic-Con horror story is getting a happy ending ... 'cause a replacement Chucky doll is officially headed her way after she was accidentally handed an empty box.

Dan Willett, owner of Unbox Industries, tells TMZ ... his tiny independent toy company was slammed with customers at San Diego Comic-Con when a starstruck employee mistakenly grabbed a sample box and gave it to Jennifer.

The mix-up went viral after the "Chucky" star posted an Instagram video opening the pricey doll she bought for franchise creator Don Mancini ... only to discover Chucky had vanished without a trace.

Jennifer said she paid $175 cash for the "Chucky kitty cat weirdo thing" and joked, "Life isn't always peaches and cream. Sometimes life is a $175 empty box."

HELP!



Is there anyone out there that can get a message to @jennifertilly ?



Ms Tilly purchased an @ishiguroayako x @universalpictures Childs Play Nyacky at SDCC and we accidentally gave her an empty box 😭



We can't message her directly.

Can anyone help?#madebyunbox pic.twitter.com/lC6JJUSekr @unboxindustries

Willett says a staffer spotted Jennifer's post just as he was preparing to fly back to the UK ... prompting the company to issue a frantic "HELP!" call on social media in hopes of reaching her.

A customer eventually supplied contact information for Jennifer's manager ... and Willett says the company now has a delivery address and will send out a replacement Thursday.

Jennifer's rep confirms Unbox Industries reached out and says the actress knows another doll is coming.