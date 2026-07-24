San Diego Comic-Con 2026: Hotties Suit Up For Sexy Cosplay

Comic-Con is in full swing ... and as is nerd tradition, the San Diego Convention Center is awash with cosplayers showing off some truly impressive -- and sexy -- outfits!

Check out the gallery ... this is just the first batch of baddies snapped at the huge fan event.

SDCC has become a huge part of the Hollywood marketing machine ... but it's still a place where fans can go and just have some silly costumed fun.

This year's gathering is already making some waves ... like Johnny Depp appearing as Ebenezer Scrooge for his major studio comeback vehicle after the Amber Heard saga.

Johnny Depp makes a surprise appearance as Ebenezer Scrooge at Comic-Con and says the infamous phrase “Humbug!” | #SDCC ‘26 pic.twitter.com/gHvGRvtzDZ @DEADLINE

Johnny is starring in an upcoming holiday film based on "A Christmas Carol" due out this November ... and he previewed his look.