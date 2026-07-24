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San Diego Comic-Con 2026: Hotties Suit Up For Sexy Cosplay

San Diego Comic Con 2026 Check Out These Cutie Cosplayers!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Hot Shots From Comic-Con 2026
Launch Gallery
Comic-Con Hot Shots Launch Gallery
Getty

Comic-Con is in full swing ... and as is nerd tradition, the San Diego Convention Center is awash with cosplayers showing off some truly impressive -- and sexy -- outfits!

Check out the gallery ... this is just the first batch of baddies snapped at the huge fan event.

Creative Cosplayers at Comic-Con 2026
Launch Gallery
Creative Cosplayers at Comic-Con Launch Gallery
Getty

SDCC has become a huge part of the Hollywood marketing machine ... but it's still a place where fans can go and just have some silly costumed fun.

This year's gathering is already making some waves ... like Johnny Depp appearing as Ebenezer Scrooge for his major studio comeback vehicle after the Amber Heard saga.

Johnny is starring in an upcoming holiday film based on "A Christmas Carol" due out this November ... and he previewed his look.

One thing's for sure ... if anyone in San Diego needs a hero this weekend ... there's no shortage of them around!

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