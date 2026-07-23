Johnny Depp Debuts Ebenezer Scrooge Look With Comic-Con Surprise

Scrooges Up Comic-Con With a 'Humbug'

Johnny Depp gave Comic-Con the cold shoulder Thursday ... popping out as Ebenezer Scrooge and greeting the crowd with a grouchy "Humbug!"

Depp surprised attendees when he appeared through the door of a snow-dusted mock Ebenezer storefront in full Victorian garb -- top hat, long coat, fingerless gloves, and cane -- before stopping to scowl at the commotion around him.

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The actor stayed completely in character ... staring down the crowd, muttering miserably and eventually retreating indoors without coughing up a penny -- classic Scrooge.

The appearance promoted "Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol," the latest adaptation of Charles Dickens' holiday classic.

The film is set for a Nov. 13 release ... marking Depp's first major Hollywood role since 2023's "Jeanne du Berry."