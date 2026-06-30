Cara Delevingne Admits She Dated Amber Heard During Johnny Depp Divorce

Play video content Video: Cara Delevingne on Entaglement With Amber Heard The Louis Theroux Podcast

Cara Delevingne says there really was something between her and Amber Heard ... revealing they became "entangled" during Amber's divorce from Johnny Depp.

The actress dropped the bombshell on the latest episode of "The Louis Theroux Podcast," where Louis brought up Johnny's reported jealousy towards her.

Cara says nothing romantic was happening while the three were working on the movie "London Fields" ... but she says that didn't stop Johnny from being "driven crazy by jealousy." According to Cara, the romance didn't begin until after Amber and Johnny called it quits.

She says she and Amber had been close for a long time before becoming "entangled" during the divorce.

Cara claimed Amber was seeing other people too -- prompting Louis to mention Elon Musk, with Cara simply replying, "There you go."

Amber and Elon dated on and off following her 2016 split from Johnny ... while Johnny and Amber's bitter breakup ultimately exploded with their blockbuster 2022 defamation trial.

Cara also reflected on her own journey with sexuality ... recalling disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein warning she'd "never make it" in Hollywood if people thought she was gay -- something she says she believed for years.