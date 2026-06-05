Amber Heard Makes Rare Outing With Daughter in Madrid
Amber Heard Rare Mother-Daughter Outing In Madrid
Published
Mom life looks good on Amber Heard ... the actress was snapped out and about on a bike ride with her daughter, Oonagh Paige, over in Europe.
Check out the photo ... the "Aquaman" actress looked like she was having a great time biking through Madrid, making memories with her 5-year-old on a beautiful Friday in the heart of Spain.
Amber looked cute and cool for the outing, cruising through the city in a tank top and khaki-style skirt while sporting a pair of sunglasses on top of her head.
She clearly loves being a mom and getting quality time with her kids ... earlier this year, she was all smiles while walking with them around Madrid.
No helmet for little Oonagh on this bike ride ... but we'll let it slide. 😉