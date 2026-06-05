Amber Heard Makes Rare Outing With Daughter in Madrid

Mom life looks good on Amber Heard ... the actress was snapped out and about on a bike ride with her daughter, Oonagh Paige, over in Europe.

Check out the photo ... the "Aquaman" actress looked like she was having a great time biking through Madrid, making memories with her 5-year-old on a beautiful Friday in the heart of Spain.

Amber looked cute and cool for the outing, cruising through the city in a tank top and khaki-style skirt while sporting a pair of sunglasses on top of her head.

She clearly loves being a mom and getting quality time with her kids ... earlier this year, she was all smiles while walking with them around Madrid.