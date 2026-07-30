Florida Man Dressed as Superman Arrested For Burglary

Play video content Video: Florida 'Superman' Busted on Burglary Charge Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Don't tug on Superman's cape ... unless he stole some stuff outta your boat ... in that case, call the cops and have him arrested ... like a recent bust down in Florida.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office ... a Florida man was recently popped for allegedly stealing power tools from someone's boat cabin ... and the dude was dressed like the Man of Steel when the cuffs were slapped on.

In police body camera footage from the arrest, deputies confront James Tidwell before he could switch back into his Clark Ketamine alter ego ... and the dude straight up says he helped himself to several items from a stranger's boat.

Tidwell was arrested ... and booked on charges of felony burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and first-degree petit theft.

He's out of the clink on a $5,500 bond, jail records show.