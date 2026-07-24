Disneyland Employee Shockingly Jumps Into Rivers of America, On Video

Things got a little weird at The Happiest Place on Earth when an employee randomly ditched their shirt ... and jumped right into the Rivers of America ... and the clip's gone viral.

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A parkgoer caught most of it on camera -- posting a clip of the employee swimming in the water ... before hauling himself out.

Disneyland officials tell TMZ ... the employee was not hurt ... and they are investigating the matter. It's unclear if the guy is still employed. Disney did not share his explanation for jumping into the water.

You can see in the video ... the employee's still wearing the bottom half of his uniform, sporting white pants and a red pouch clipped to his belt.

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One parkgoer wrote in their caption that he'd also tossed in his keys and walkie, saying ... "threw in his keys and walkie right before he hopped in 😭. hopefully they’re alright /: "