A Rhode Island man whose birth was formally declared a "miracle" by Pope Leo XIV has been arrested in connection with a double shooting.

Tyquan Johnson, 19, is accused of shooting two people ... and he was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force at a Virginia home Wednesday morning, the Newport Police Department announced.

Police say Johnson shot two people in Newport, Rhode Island on July 19 and fled to Virginia.

The two people he allegedly shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A second person is wanted for questioning in connection with the shooting, but Newport police did not identify them.

Johnson's arrest comes about 1 year after Pope Leo XIV declared his birth a miracle -- the first ever in Rhode Island. Johnson was born premature at Memorial Hospital in Pawtucket in January 2007 and was not expected to survive due to a severe lack of oxygen, according to the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints. But with the help of prayer, Johnson made an incredible recovery without medical intervention and survived with no further health issues.