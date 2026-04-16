Pope Leo's Brother Receives Bomb Threat Amid Donald Trump Feud, Cops Say

Pope Leo XIV and Donald Trump have been going at it this week ... and now cops say His Holiness' brother may have found himself caught in the crosshairs.

On Wednesday, the New Lenox Police Department in Illinois said officers responded to a "reported bomb threat" directed at a residence on Sojourn Road ... reportedly the home of the Chicago Pope's brother, Louis Prevost.

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The cops say they evacuated the neighborhood and called in an explosives K9 unit ... but nothing turned up and they dubbed the threat "unsubstantiated."

According to Chicago Tribune, New Lenox Police Chief Micah Nuesse said the investigation into the incident remains "active and ongoing."

The paper reports that New Lenox Mayor Tim Baldermann said the "targeted threat" against Prevost came through in an email ... but it's unclear if the Pope's feud with the Prez was the motivation, since they don't know who the suspect is.

What's interesting is if the motivation was about Pope Leo's beef with DT, targeting his brother wouldn't seem to make much sense ... because Trump previously posted that he likes Louis "much better than I like [Leo], because Louis is all MAGA."

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According to the Tribune, the mayor stressed that the swift response to the threat wasn't a result of preferential treatment, noting ... "No matter who the resident was at this type of thing, we would be taking the same actions."