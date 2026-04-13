Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Jesse Jackson's Son, Congressman Jonathan Jackson, Backs Pope In Trump Beef

Rep. Jonathan Jackson To Trump Pope Is Not To Be Messed With!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
johnathan-jackson-kal-04-13-2026
YOU'RE NOT GOD, MR. PRESIDENT
10G Colin

Rep. Johnathan Jackson is firmly in Pope Leo's corner amid a recent beef with President Trump ... and he's reminding POTUS he's not God.

A photog got the Congressman from Illinois arriving in Washington D.C. Monday after Congress' two-week paid vacation and asked him about Trump's attacks on the Pope.

pope-Leo-sub-getty-1
Getty

Jackson, the son of the late Reverend Jesse Jackson, says Pope Leo is not to be messed with, and Trump needs to be reigned in.

donald-trump-ai-truth-social-1

As you know ... Trump went after Pope Leo on social media and then posted and deleted an AI-generated image where he appeared to be Jesus Christ. Trump explained Monday he thought the image showed him as a doctor.

Pope Leo has said he's not afraid of Trump and Rep. Jackson says that's because, in part, Leo is from Chicago.

Rep. Jackson says the Catholic Church made the right choice with Leo ... he says this is the right Pope at just the right time.

Senator Ted Cruz wasn't willing to take sides in this beef, but Rep. Jackson has no problem calling out Trump here.

Related articles