Jesse Jackson's Son, Congressman Jonathan Jackson, Backs Pope In Trump Beef

Pope Is Not To Be Messed With!!!

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Rep. Johnathan Jackson is firmly in Pope Leo's corner amid a recent beef with President Trump ... and he's reminding POTUS he's not God.

A photog got the Congressman from Illinois arriving in Washington D.C. Monday after Congress' two-week paid vacation and asked him about Trump's attacks on the Pope.

Jackson, the son of the late Reverend Jesse Jackson, says Pope Leo is not to be messed with, and Trump needs to be reigned in.

As you know ... Trump went after Pope Leo on social media and then posted and deleted an AI-generated image where he appeared to be Jesus Christ. Trump explained Monday he thought the image showed him as a doctor.

Pope Leo has said he's not afraid of Trump and Rep. Jackson says that's because, in part, Leo is from Chicago.

In response to a personal attack by President Donald Trump the night before, Pope Leo told journalists on the papal plane to Algeria:



“I have no fear of the Trump administration or speaking out loudly of the message of the Gospel, which is what I believe I am here to do, what… pic.twitter.com/zV6FuacGSM @catholicourtney

Rep. Jackson says the Catholic Church made the right choice with Leo ... he says this is the right Pope at just the right time.